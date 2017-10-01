Star Magic Ball 2017 Best Dressed Couples, Gowns, Suits

Image Credit: Star Magic Ball 2017

Star Magic Ball 2017 Winners

Star Magic Ball 2017 Best Dressed

Star Magic Ball 2017 is the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Star Magic, which is the training and talent management subsidiary of ABS-CBN.The Star Magic Ball is now in its 11th year and like in the past years, all eyes are on who among the more than 400 stars of Star Magic will be wearing the best gowns or ensembles of the night.For this year, the theme is "Magic on the Runway", and the ball is for the benefit of Bantay Bata Scholars. The event was held at the Shangri-la Makati Hotel on September 30.Hosts for the Live from the Red Carpet portion of Star Magic Ball 2017 included Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Gretchen Ho, Raymond Gutierrez, Tim Yap, and Kate Paras.Of course, the most-awaited celebrities during the Star Magic Ball 2017 were the popular love teams and couples of ABS-CBN. Also, a lot of people were on the lookout for the getups of the biggest and established artists of Star Magic artists.So have a look-see of your favorite Star Magic love teams, couples, and artists at the most-awaited Star Magic Ball 2017.The love team of. This is the first Star Magic Ball attendance for the ex-PBB housemates and both expressed their excitement for attending the event.Kisses wore a gown designed by Francis Libiran. The 18-year-old said that her gown is made of soft tulle fabric which is full of embroidery. She said the gown was a collaboration between her and Francis, which started after her debut. It took about 3 to 4 fittings to make the gown perfect.For Marco, it was Nat Manilag who designed his suit. Marco said Manilag used an Italian fabric, since Marco is half-Italian himself.Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, more popularly known now as JoshLia, looked radiant and happy during the Star Magic Ball 2017.Julia Barretto wore a sleek, body-hugging, and elegant sparkling white gown made by Mark Bumgarner, while Joshua Garcia wore a suit by Joey Espiritu.For her effortless but elegant ensemble,for Star Magic Ball 2017.Julia told Mark she wanted to be effortless this year. She also said one word to the designer as a guide to what she wants her gown to be:"Kinang" (sparkle/glitter).The actress and model said she wanted something "a little bit more mature" than the gowns she had worn before, considering that she's already 20 years old. She also thinks she can now have the freedom to wear clothes that are more hugging.The word "kinang" got repeated all throughout the night by the hosts, to describe some of the other gowns worn by the celebrities.And what was Joshua's reaction? All that Joshua can say about Julia's figure-hugging gown was " Sexy niya no? Sexy ng suot nya, no?" (She's sexy, right? It's sexy, isn't it?)One of the most awaited love teams on the red carpet was KathNiel, or the partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Kathryn Bernardo wore a gown designed by Patricia Santos while Daniel wore a Paulo Lazaro.Kathryn said she wanted to look dainty and very feminine for the Star Magic Ball 2017, trying out a new silhouette for her gown. She won the Pond’s Brightest Star of the Night award.Daniel said he just wanted a simple suit and said he liked to try velvet for the occasion and preferred the color plum, so he went for the "custom plum velvet suit with matching velvet tie and black pants", as described by Lazaro. He added that he wanted dark colors, "para malakas na maka bampira"(so it would look strongly like a vampire).Grace Ho asked a question that made many KathNiel hearts singing. She asked Daniel, "Hanggang saan ka willing ipaglaban ang pagmamahal mo para kay Kathryn?" (Up to where are you willing to fight for your love for Kathryn?)Daniel scratched his nose for a bit then answered, "Hanggang saan ba bale. Siguro, hanggang kamatayan na kami"(Up to where? Maybe until our death.) He laughed and made a stronger statement, "Hanggang kamatayan na ito!" (This will be until death!)The "La Luna Sangre" couple answered a question from the fan which goes, "Describe your date in three words".Daniel said, "simple, beautiful, and elegant." Kathryn said, "Very unique", explaining that she liked it that Daniel wore eyeglasses. "Very handsome, as usual, and very him" Kathryn said Daniel's outfit for the night is perfect.One of the trending couples on social media for the Star Magic Ball 2017 is LizQuen, composed of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. A lot of people were excited on how Liza Soberano will look for the night since she was the most-talked about celebrity in 2016.This time around, Liza went for a simpler, more toned-down but classy look. She wore a Christian Dior gown while Enrique Gil wore a Balenciaga suit.The couple talked about their projects. Enrique is working on "Seven Sundays" while Liza into preparing her role for Darna, which she described as "intense".Host Tim Yap said that Liza approached him prior to the ball, saying how sick she was. Tim remarked, that Liza is feeling sick but looking at how she's glowing and smiling, "it doesn't show at all".Bianca said,"I can't believe Liza doesn't feel well and she looks like this". Tim Yap agreed and said, "Oo (yes). What more in tip top shape, she'll be flying like Darna.Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were so sweet with each other during the night. They won the Closeup Couple of the Night award and danced a number from La La Land, during the program proper of Star Magic Ball 2017.The true-blue couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola won the Oppo Couple of the Night Award. Jessy wore a black gown designed by Anthony RamirezBeauty queen Pia Wurtzbach slayed the red carpet at the Star Magic Ball 2017 and won as Best Dressed Female. She wore a daring lacy black gown by Ezra Couture and was styled by Stylized Studio.Aside from these winners, there are a lot of Star Magic couples and artists who in our opinion, stood out from the rest, whether they were given awards or not.The love team of ex-PBB Lucky 7 Grand winner Maymay Entrata and runner-up and Edward Barber turned heads during the event. Maymay wore an exquisite gown by Mark Bumgarner, while Edward Barber wore a Paulo Lazaro suit.Though the couple did not win any award, a lot of websites judged them to be one of the best dressed during the Star Magic Ball 2017. And Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber certainly enjoyed the evening. Maymay was especially ecstatic to see her idols Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil during the occasion.The KimXi fans were pleased with how elegant and classy Kim Chiu and Xian Lim looked for the Star Magic Ball 2017. Kim Chiu was pretty stunning in her gown by Michael Leyva while Xian Lim was dashing as always in a Francis Libiran.And look at Kim Chiu's almost bare back:Bea Alonzo wore a Monique Lhuillier as styled by Rex Atienza, while Gerald Anderson was in a suit by Joey Espiritu. Bea said she went for the classic, clean look. This is the second time that Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson came as a couple on Star Magic Ball.Engaged couple Billy Joe Crawford and Coleen Garcia looked splendid at the Star Magic Ball 2017. Billy Joe lost so much weight and looked very handsome in his Edwin Tan suit, while Coleen Garcia was resplendent in a gown designed by Popo Go.Jodi Sta. Maria (age 35) looked sophisticated and elegant as always. She wore a two piece gown by Mark Bumgarner. Jodi had been a Star Magic artist for 19 years and described Star Magic as loving, supportive, and consistent.Ex-PBB Lucky 7 housemates Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon made a splash at their first Star Magic Ball 2017. Elisse wore a sparkling Michael Leyva gown.Janella Salvador wore a custom sheer Mark Bumgarner gown. She was styled by Perry Tabora. Both of them said they just wanted to spend time with the other Star Magic artists and enjoy the night.Prior to the event, a Push Poll asked netizens who they think will be the standout star of the 2017 Star Magic Ball. Almost a third of those polled answered Liza Soberano (30.73%). Liza was a stand out in a Michael Cinco gown last year, with a lot of netizens calling her the "Eight Wonder of the World".Next in the poll was Kathryn Bernardo who got 23.08% and third comes Julia Barretto.The Live from the Red Carpet of the Star Magic Ball 2017 was aired on Lifestyle TV at 6:30 PM and had its primetime telecast at 10 P.M. It was also aired on ANC, and live-streamed on the Metro Magazine channel on YouTube.