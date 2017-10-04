Tyra Banks likes Maymay Entrata's Star Magic Ball 2017 photo

Image Credit: Tyra Banks Instagram @tyrabanks, @starmagicphils
Tyra Banks was tagged by fans of Maymay, in tweets accompanied by a photo of the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Lucky 7 winner in a stunning white gown designed by Mark Bumgarner.
A fan with the handle @flipsidefeels tweeted in the early minutes on October 1, "Hello Momma @tyrabanks this is Maymay & she is running towards becoming Asia's next top model MAYWARD MagicalNightAtSMB #StarMagicBall2017".
So far the tweet has been retweeted more than 800 times and liked more than 1500 times.
When it was liked by Tyra Banks, fans tweeted more pictures of Maymay on the thread. Click HERE to see the tweets liked by Tyra Banks.
Maymay Entrata one of the Best Dressed at Star Magic Ball 2017
Maymay wore the Mark Bumgarner gown at the Star Magic Ball 2017 held at the Shangri-la Makati Hotel on September 30. During the said event, Maymay Entrata was considered as one of the best-dressed celebrities for the night.
The exquisite gown she wore was described by its designer, Mark Bumgarner, as a "custom white ballgown made with thousands of pearls and Swarovski crystals".
When the 20-year-old actress and singer walked the red carpet of the Star Magic Ball 2017, with her ex-PPB housemate and date Edward Barber, they instantly became one of the most-photographed couples of the night.
Maymay was the perfect model for Bumgarner's gown. Her slim body, long arms, and youthful beauty perfectly matched the pristine look of the ballgown. Her long, black hair provided a stark contrast to the color of Bumgarner's creation.
Her escort Edward Barber, who wore a Paulo Lazaro suit for the night, looked very proud and happy with how Maymay caught the attention of most press people and fashion critics who covered the event.
Why being liked by Tyra Banks is a big thing
Some people commented that Tyra liked the photo of Maymay only because she was tagged by her fans.
But considering the tons of people who tag Tyra Banks on her Twitter account, to be liked by her is no small thing.
Besides, Tyra Banks has an eye for people who stand out in fashion. Aside from being a former supermodel, she is the creator and executive producer of "America's Next Top Model" (ANTM). She was also the presenter and judge in several seasons of the said show.
ANTM, which is a competition for aspiring models, is one of the most successful reality shows. The show started in 2003 and has aired more than 300 episodes, with a 2017 show still to be announced. It also has several spinoffs in several parts of the globe.
She became a contributor to Vogue Italia website and has her own cosmetics company. All her efforts has contributed to her net worth which is currently estimated to be around $90 million.
With partner Erik Asia and a one-year old son York-Banks Asia to take care of, and her recent hosting stint at America'g Got Talent, it is hard to imagine how Tyra Banks manages her family life and her career.
Tyra Banks' accomplishments are too many to mention here. But with such credentials, suffice it is to say that, yes, to be singled out by Tyra (or whoever manages her account) is quite a big thing.
That means the picture of Maymay Entrata was eye-catching enough to merit a Twitter "like" from an eye trained in fashion and modeling.
Will Maymay have a future as a model, aside from being a singer, composer, and actress? Only time will tell. But with a fast learner and talented young lady like Maymay, anything is possible.
