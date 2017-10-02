X Factor UK 2017 Alisah Bonaobra goes to Six Chair Challenge

Image Credit: The X Factor UK

Watch: Alisah Bonaobra soars into the next round, Boot Camp The X Factor 2017

X Factor Judges Comments on Alisah Bonaobra's "Defying Gravity" cover

Alisah Bonaobra's controversial bootcamp group performance

Watch: Alisah Bonaobra doesn’t take no for an answer, Boot Camp The X Factor 2017

Online Reactions to Alisah Bonaobra's second chance at bootcamp

advances to the Six Chair Challenge amid controversy over thejudges' decision to give her a second chance at bootcamp.Determined to prove to the X Factor judges that she deserved to stay in the competition, Alisah sang a stunning version of "Defying Gravity" from the musical "Wicked".Before the singer from Manila began her performance, Judge Sharon Osbourne commented that Alisah was very upset the last time they saw her.Alisah explained, "Because I don't want this battle to be over yet." She explained she was fighting for her family.During her audition, Alisah said her family in the Philippines is not well-off. Their business is selling food on the sidewalk. She helps the family get by through her gigs like singing at weddings.She said it's her last chance so she can't mess it up.Simon told Alisah, "So you've got a point to prove now, haven't you?" It was Simon who announced the judges' decision to evict Alisah during her bootcamp group performance but later reversed it.Alisah agreed with him about proving herself worthy of a second chance at bootcamp. Asked about her song choice, Alisah answered, " I chose Defying Gravity because this is me, this is my life and I just want to own this stage right now."As Sharon wished her good luck, Alisah took deep breaths, smiled, and looked at her mother who gave her a double thumbs up to show her support.Within the first two lines of the song, the live audience was already cheering loudly for Alisah.As she sang the chorus, the applause got louder. Towards the end of her rendition of the song, most members of the audience were up on their feet.Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger also gave her a standing ovation, while X Factor UK host Dermot O'Leary reacted triumphantly as Alisah hit the last note.Simon commented, "Oh wow, hello? What happened to you in 24 hours? You were literally on the floor crying and now this."The X Factor creator added, "Let me ask you a question before we deliberate. This is a very theatrical performance. Do you want to be on the stage, or do you want to be a recording artist or you want to be both?"Alisah confidently stated, "I wanna have all," then she laughed.Simon went on and said, "Well, we all want it all. Because I think if I was producing a Western show right now (inaudible), I would be incredibly impressed."During the judges' deliberation, Louis Walsh can be heard saying "She did so well". Simon said, "She did".Sharon Osbourne said, "Disney, it was like a Disney voice. It's crystal clear, her voice."Nicole Scherzinger agreed and said, "It's amazing how she sang the Mariah Carey song in bootcamp. And it was not right for her. I mean she has got such powerful vocal chords."While the judges were in a huddle, the audience was already making noise for Alisah.It was Sharon who announced the X Factor UK judges' verdict. She said, "Wow! I think that the audience and the judges here absolutely want you to go through to the Six Chair Challenge."At that, Alisah covered her mouth to contain her emotions. As she walked off the stage, she gave lots of flying kisses to the appreciative crowd.A smiling Simon then turned to Nicole and said, "Well, you saved her." Backstage, Alisah gave Dermot a tight hug.In the X Factor bootcamp episode aired on September 30, the 22-year-old Alisah Bonaobra literally begged the judges to give her another chance.Simon announced that only Rai-Elle Williams will advance to the next level after the rest of the quartet, which included Alisah, failed to impress the judges with their "We Belong Together" group performance. The three other girls in the quartet, including another Filipina (Gaga Lord), were ousted along with Alisah.But Alisah couldn't take no for an answer. She broke down and refused to leave the stage. Half-Filipino Nicole Scherzinger joined her on the stage and tried to console her.In a last-ditch effort to stay in the X Factor 2017, Alisah suddenly sang a few lines from the Mariah Carey song again, while Nicole was standing in front of her. She ended "We Belong Together" on a high note, giving it her all.Her effort (or tactic, as some naysayers called it) paid off as Simon reversed the decision. He said, "Based on what you've just done there from what I can hear. We're gonna give you a pass on this one."Nicole Scherzinger clapped her hands as Alisah sat onstage, crying. When she went backstage, she sobbed in Dermot O'Leary's arms, who hugged her tightly.Dermot wiped her tears away and said, "Get out there tomorrow and do your thing, ha?" Alisah answered tearfully, "I will."She fulfilled her promise to Dermot when she nailed "Defying Gravity" the next time she faced the X Factor judges.The decision of the X Factor judges to give Alisah Bonaobra the second chance elicited a lot of negative reactions online.Many commenters on social media said it was unfair to the other contestants of the X Factor UK 2017, who are also as good as Alisah but failed to make the cut.Still, a lot of netizens also expressed their support for Alisah Bonaobra.Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:Totally bang out of order, she was told no, not fair on everyone else, hopes she gets booted out next round, shame on you @SimonCowellIf someone's not good enough then that should be it, not beg and cry then get your own wayNothing like a few tears to get what you want!Absolutely ridiculous that she’s been given a second chance because she had a bratty tantrum. #fixShould not have been given a second chance. She won't sell records.I wouldn't have given her another chance can't stand a beggar. She might have a good voice but not unique enough for x factor.What an amazing talent and not to mention what a brilliant adventure the lady is having.This girl is going to shine like a star she has the most amazing voice ever.Loved this girl a star in the making x.Go alisah you can do it babe.Bless her, I felt her passion.